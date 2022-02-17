Previous
Next
Primroses are out ...... by cutekitty
Photo 416

Primroses are out ......

.....I am always so pleased to see these little dears....I have so many of them around the garden. Hope they survive the storm due tomorrow......we are on a Red warning for this area......up to 100 mph winds and rain and hail......
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Oh, so cute. Very pretty! We have some purple ones out.
February 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise