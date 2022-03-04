Previous
White Camellia by cutekitty
White Camellia

I have three Camellia bushes/trees in my garden.....one pink, one red, and this lovely white one.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana ace
What a beauty, love the frilly petals. I used to have one too, until they had to dig up our garden due to a leaking pipe. It died soon after it was replanted :-(
March 4th, 2022  
