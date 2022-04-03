Sign up
Photo 461
Setting up......
.....ready for our filming yesterday. This is the lad who is 'in charge' of us all...the film is for his end of term submission. He is in total charge and has written, set up, directed and will have produced it all.
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
2
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
set
,
lighting
,
up
,
pirates
,
filming
Diana
ace
Sounds like a clever lad 😊
April 3rd, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I hope it all works out OK for him. It is set in three different locations and does get a bit hectic.......we just do as we are told (surprisingly) !!!
April 3rd, 2022
