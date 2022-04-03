Previous
Setting up...... by cutekitty
.....ready for our filming yesterday. This is the lad who is 'in charge' of us all...the film is for his end of term submission. He is in total charge and has written, set up, directed and will have produced it all.
Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana ace
Sounds like a clever lad 😊
April 3rd, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
@ludwigsdiana I hope it all works out OK for him. It is set in three different locations and does get a bit hectic.......we just do as we are told (surprisingly) !!!
April 3rd, 2022  
