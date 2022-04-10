Previous
Next
Bridge that gap...... by cutekitty
Photo 468

Bridge that gap......

.....apologies to anyone of a certain age who immediately started singing along to an old chocolate advertisement !!!!! This odd bridge spans a very skinny street in Covent garden....just to the side of the pub we were 'resting' outside of.....
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise