Photo 468
Bridge that gap......
.....apologies to anyone of a certain age who immediately started singing along to an old chocolate advertisement !!!!! This odd bridge spans a very skinny street in Covent garden....just to the side of the pub we were 'resting' outside of.....
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
1
Kitty Hawke
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........
468
photos
60
followers
71
following
4
1
365
VR360,D760
15th March 2021 3:18pm
new
bridge
street
old
buildings
garden
covent
