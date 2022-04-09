Previous
Well.....wasn't expecting that....... by cutekitty
.........a two minute heavy hail storm.....with no warnings.....it just fell out of the sky........my little spring flowers were very shocked !
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Susan Wakely ace
Hopefully enough warmth from the sun for the plants not to be too shocked.
April 9th, 2022  
