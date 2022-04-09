Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 467
Well.....wasn't expecting that.......
.........a two minute heavy hail storm.....with no warnings.....it just fell out of the sky........my little spring flowers were very shocked !
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
467
photos
60
followers
71
following
127% complete
View this month »
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
8th April 2021 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
storm
,
garden
,
hail
Susan Wakely
ace
Hopefully enough warmth from the sun for the plants not to be too shocked.
April 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close