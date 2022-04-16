Previous
Bluebells..... by cutekitty
Photo 473

Bluebells.....

.....are popping up everywhere in my garden now....such a sign of Spring.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Renee Salamon ace
How lovely they are
April 16th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Super and an elephant lurking in the foliage too!
April 16th, 2022  
