Photo 474
Bright....
....on a grey day here in Cornwall.....the rest of the UK may be baking its buns, but not us down here :(
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
sky
,
bright
,
easter
,
grey
,
shrub
,
colour
moni kozi
ace
Nice shot!
Nice shot!
April 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Therefore you certainly have a wonderful bright garden!
April 17th, 2022
Nice shot!