Bright.... by cutekitty
Bright....

....on a grey day here in Cornwall.....the rest of the UK may be baking its buns, but not us down here :(
17th April 2022

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Why not? What happened?
Nice shot!
Therefore you certainly have a wonderful bright garden!
