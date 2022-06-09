Previous
Ominous clouds..... by cutekitty
Ominous clouds.....

.....but not much rain.....the strong winds blew them further up the coast.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana ace
What a fabulous sight and capture!
June 9th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
This is a fascinating photo. Very nice and moody.
June 9th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you. You can just make out the little patch of blue sky coming in.....
June 9th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
@monikozi Thank you. Fortunately not much rain with it though!
June 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely moody scene with the clouds.
June 9th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
@wakelys Thank you......:)
June 9th, 2022  
