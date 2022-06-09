Sign up
Photo 528
Ominous clouds.....
.....but not much rain.....the strong winds blew them further up the coast.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
8th June 2022 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
boats
,
clouds
,
rain
,
harbour
,
marina
,
falmouth
,
threatening
Diana
ace
What a fabulous sight and capture!
June 9th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
This is a fascinating photo. Very nice and moody.
June 9th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you. You can just make out the little patch of blue sky coming in.....
June 9th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
@monikozi
Thank you. Fortunately not much rain with it though!
June 9th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely moody scene with the clouds.
June 9th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
@wakelys
Thank you......:)
June 9th, 2022
