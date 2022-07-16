Sign up
Photo 565
Little smiling faces......
.....outside my front door......what a lovely welcome.....
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
white
,
purple
,
flowers
,
garden
,
pansies
moni kozi
ace
Oh, the colours are so beautiful. Such varied tones!
July 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
So delightful, I love this!
July 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
They are definitely happy little flowers.
July 16th, 2022
