Photo 571
Strawberry Guardian......
........although I do think he has been eating more of the produce than he is guarding !!! Maybe he has embraced Vegetarianism.....
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
22nd July 2021 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
plants
,
garden
,
strawberry
,
sunshine
,
dragon
moni kozi
ace
Heheeee.... little blue bandit
July 22nd, 2022
