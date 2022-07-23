Previous
Trellis shadow.... by cutekitty
Trellis shadow....

....across the garden path.......not so sunny today (pic taken yesterday)....it is even raining...my garden so appreciates it !
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
What a lovely home😊 great pov with the shadow. We are desperate for rain here
July 23rd, 2022  
