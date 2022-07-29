Sign up
Photo 578
Stroppy Dragons.......
......painted and varnished two of my little 'door' dragons yesterday........Teenage dragons I call them.......! Dennis the Menace and Honey-Bee.....(has a sting if pushed) !
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
29th July 2021 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragons
,
garden
,
painted
,
stroppy
