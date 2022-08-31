Sign up
Photo 611
Crowded Marina.....
....lovely day in Falmouth yesterday....nice to wander around in the sunshine, stop for a pasty and pop into the shops. It is still very busy with visitors here, but I guess this will be the last weekend of the main season.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
marina
,
masts
,
ships
,
falmouth
Brian
ace
Great shot. Lots of masts.
September 1st, 2022
