RIP Queen Elizabeth II by cutekitty
Photo 617

RIP Queen Elizabeth II

........Goodbye and Thank you to a Queen who has been there for my entire life.....
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
169% complete

Annie D ace
Mine too 😌🧡
September 9th, 2022  
