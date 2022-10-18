Previous
Next
Setting up for our set .... by cutekitty
Photo 659

Setting up for our set ....

.... at the Mevagissey Shanty Festival. We closed the event on the Sunday afternoon (there was a mass 'sing along' (with as many of all the groups that were still there after us). This massive marquee took up all of the jetty and it was filled by the time we got going .... we did a stonking set (even if I say so myself) Mr Flynn has no voice at the moment, he has not had one for nearly three weeks now, and was not singing ......so all of our other singers had 'other' jobs to do ......we managed really well, but we do miss his voice.....
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Croak......................
October 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise