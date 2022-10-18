Setting up for our set ....

.... at the Mevagissey Shanty Festival. We closed the event on the Sunday afternoon (there was a mass 'sing along' (with as many of all the groups that were still there after us). This massive marquee took up all of the jetty and it was filled by the time we got going .... we did a stonking set (even if I say so myself) Mr Flynn has no voice at the moment, he has not had one for nearly three weeks now, and was not singing ......so all of our other singers had 'other' jobs to do ......we managed really well, but we do miss his voice.....