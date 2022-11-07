Previous
Next
Afternoon tea stands. by cutekitty
Photo 679

Afternoon tea stands.

These are stands we assembled yesterday. A customer wanted some for a 'Murder Mystery' event...... Tea at the Vicarage ..... have just sent her some pics.....hope she likes them :)
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise