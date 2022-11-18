Previous
Faded ..... by cutekitty
Photo 690

Faded .....

..... but still so beautiful. Lovely Hydrangea blossoms in my garden. Still hanging on despite all the wet and windy weather we have been 'blessed' with !
18th November 2022

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
