Alice cat....... by cutekitty
Alice cat.......

.my little calico girl. Dear of her she is 16 years old now and does love her daytime naps.......but then ...don't we all !
3rd December 2022

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Corinne C
She looks so sweet
December 6th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke
@corinnec Glowing in the small piece of sunshine we had today !
December 6th, 2022  
