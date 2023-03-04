Previous
Heligan House by cutekitty
Heligan House

This lovely old house and all its outbuildings and land were once owned by the Tremayne family. After WW1 many of their staff (both house, garden and farms) sadly did not return. The family lost interest in the place and rented it out now and again. Meanwhile the farms and gardens just went feral and wound their way over everything, including buildings and greenhouses. In the 1990's the gardens were rediscovered and a huge 'unwilding' took place. The result is the 'Lost gardens of Heligan' which are loved by both locals and tourists. The lovely house is now lived in again as it has been converted to privately owned flats and apartments.
Kitty Hawke

