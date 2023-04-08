Sign up
Photo 824
Cornish Primroses.....
.......are everywhere all over my garden...little dears that they are.....but they do like to spread their little selves !!!
8th April 2023
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
primroses
,
cornish
Krista Marson
ace
Not a bad problem to have! My neighbors palm tree always drops seeds in my yard. I grew up in a cold state where palm trees were non-existent. I never thought I'd ever think palm trees were weeds. Now I'm constantly pulling up baby palm trees by the fistfulls.
April 8th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Aw, but they know that they're so cute that they can get away with it! Ha ha!
April 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, would love to have them spreading here!
April 8th, 2023
