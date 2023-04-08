Previous
Cornish Primroses..... by cutekitty
Photo 824

Cornish Primroses.....

.......are everywhere all over my garden...little dears that they are.....but they do like to spread their little selves !!!
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Krista Marson ace
Not a bad problem to have! My neighbors palm tree always drops seeds in my yard. I grew up in a cold state where palm trees were non-existent. I never thought I'd ever think palm trees were weeds. Now I'm constantly pulling up baby palm trees by the fistfulls.
April 8th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, but they know that they're so cute that they can get away with it! Ha ha!
April 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
They are gorgeous, would love to have them spreading here!
April 8th, 2023  
