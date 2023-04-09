Sign up
Photo 825
Garden Garg 2.....
......little brother to Garden Garg 1 (pictured recently)......he has also had a make over and a mani and pedi............Thank you all so much for your lovely comments on yesterday's Primroses and for placing it on the TP.....
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
plant
,
pot
,
leaves
,
plants
,
garden
,
gargoyle
,
painted
