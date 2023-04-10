Previous
So.....who's a............ by cutekitty
Photo 827

So.....who's a............

Happy Little Bunny then.........the very talented 'yarn-bombers' have been at work in the lovely little Cornish village of Heamoor (just outside Penzance).......so very cheerful :)
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely

So cute.
So cute.
April 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So sweet
April 10th, 2023  
