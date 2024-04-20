Previous
Wind Spinner alley..... by cutekitty
Wind Spinner alley.....

........so pretty to watch. These were on display at the Trelawney Garden Centre near Wadebridge.....some of them were spinning so fast they could have generated electricity !
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
April 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh they look so nice. I could be tempted to buy one.
April 20th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@corinnec Thank you :)
April 20th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@wakelys We didn't get one today, but bought a much smaller one last year.......which has survived all this year's storms.
April 20th, 2024  
