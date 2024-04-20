Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1207
Wind Spinner alley.....
........so pretty to watch. These were on display at the Trelawney Garden Centre near Wadebridge.....some of them were spinning so fast they could have generated electricity !
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1207
photos
64
followers
70
following
330% complete
View this month »
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
20th April 2024 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
trees
,
garden
,
centre
,
wind
,
spinners
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
April 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh they look so nice. I could be tempted to buy one.
April 20th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@corinnec
Thank you :)
April 20th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@wakelys
We didn't get one today, but bought a much smaller one last year.......which has survived all this year's storms.
April 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close