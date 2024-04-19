Sign up
Previous
Photo 1206
Come to Cornwall...........
....vintage and retro style posters for sale in a local shop........in Cornwall of course !
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
2
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
11th April 2024 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
posters
,
shop
,
advertising
,
retro
,
cornwall
Susan Wakely
ace
What great posters.
April 19th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@wakelys
They fab ain't they !
April 19th, 2024
