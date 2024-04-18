Previous
Ye Olde garden roller...... by cutekitty
Ye Olde garden roller......

..........but not in my garden ! This lovely old garden item is at Heligan Gardens and I'm sure it was a well used item back along.

Thank you all once again for your kind comments and FAV's on yesterdays pic and for placing it on the PP.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Richard Lewis ace
We had one of those in our garden when we were growing up. my father bought it at an auction sale for 10 shillings.
April 18th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
A great garden art piece!
April 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful piece you have there, you found a great spot for it.
April 18th, 2024  
