Previous
Photo 1205
Ye Olde garden roller......
..........but not in my garden ! This lovely old garden item is at Heligan Gardens and I'm sure it was a well used item back along.
Thank you all once again for your kind comments and FAV's on yesterdays pic and for placing it on the PP.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
3
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1205
photos
64
followers
70
following
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
11th April 2024 1:27pm
vintage
,
flowers
,
plants
,
garden
,
shrubs
,
retro
,
roller
,
heligan
Richard Lewis
ace
We had one of those in our garden when we were growing up. my father bought it at an auction sale for 10 shillings.
April 18th, 2024
Linda Godwin
A great garden art piece!
April 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful piece you have there, you found a great spot for it.
April 18th, 2024
