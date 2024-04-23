Previous
A new type of flower....... by cutekitty
A new type of flower.......

.............well maybe not ! Another garden sculpture at the Trelawney Garden Centre......they were popping up everywhere !
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Casablanca ace
I saw these in my garden centre! Gorgeous but wayyyy out of my price range
April 23rd, 2024  
JackieR ace
Is it very deer?
April 23rd, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@casablanca haha....I did not dare to look at the tag !
April 23rd, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond haha....STAGgering..............!
April 23rd, 2024  
