No teeth involved.............
No teeth involved.............

..........I posted a pic of these lovely Tulips the other day saying maybe there would be frilly little teach emerging.........but not so....just very pretty, very dark frilly edged little Tulips......and very lovely they are too.........
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
228% complete

Casablanca ace
I love the dark ones. Remind me of that ancient novel “The Black Tulip.”
April 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
The dark ones are stunning and look lovely with the pastel ones.
April 15th, 2023  
