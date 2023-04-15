Sign up
Photo 834
No teeth involved.............
..........I posted a pic of these lovely Tulips the other day saying maybe there would be frilly little teach emerging.........but not so....just very pretty, very dark frilly edged little Tulips......and very lovely they are too.........
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
13th April 2022 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
tulips
,
garden
,
frilled
,
edged
Casablanca
ace
I love the dark ones. Remind me of that ancient novel “The Black Tulip.”
April 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
The dark ones are stunning and look lovely with the pastel ones.
April 15th, 2023
