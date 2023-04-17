Previous
Alice....... by cutekitty
Alice.......

.......so sad today......we had to send our little furry girl over the Rainbow Bridge this morning. She had not been 'herself' over the weekend....not eating much and sleeping a lot and just not being quite right. Took her to Vet's this morning and were given a shock diagnosis of acute liver failure and fluid on lungs. We stayed with her while she padded over the Rainbow Bridge and cuddled and talked to her. Needless to say she has left a big hole in our lives. We had her as a tiny 6 week old kitten and she would have been 16 this coming July. RIP little furry one........
Heartbroken. Hope to see you on the other side my little furry baby girl. :(
April 17th, 2023  
