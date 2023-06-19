Sign up
Photo 901
Finally......Rain............
........I could just hear my garden slurping it up....it has all grown by about a foot a day since !!!!! This is a fill-in as I missed a day while we were gigging at Falmouth Shanty.
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
1
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
flowers
,
rain
,
wet
,
plants
,
garden
,
paving
,
patio
,
seas
John Falconer
ace
Great composition.
June 23rd, 2023
