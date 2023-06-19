Previous
Finally......Rain............ by cutekitty
Photo 901

Finally......Rain............

........I could just hear my garden slurping it up....it has all grown by about a foot a day since !!!!! This is a fill-in as I missed a day while we were gigging at Falmouth Shanty.
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Kitty Hawke

John Falconer ace
Great composition.
June 23rd, 2023  
