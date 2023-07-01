Previous
Blue Hydrangeas by cutekitty
Blue Hydrangeas

......these lovely blue flowers are in my front garden and are part of another huge bush.....well two actually......the ones just coming into bloom are Lace-cap Hydrangeas......they seem to have combined forces !
Kitty Hawke

