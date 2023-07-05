Previous
Heading home........ by cutekitty
Photo 917

Heading home........

........think that kayaker had the right idea......just look at that sky !

Thank you for all your lovely comments on yesterday's fishy cushions ! (and for putting it on the TP and PP) :)
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Threatening clouds for sure but the scenery is still marvelous.
July 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise