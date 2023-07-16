Sign up
Photo 928
Sunnies...........
..........so pleased with these lovelies......they got off to a rocky start, but have proved indestructible with such sunny little faces. Apologies for my absence......not been going out anywhere recently.........only to my garden !
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
0
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
930
photos
70
followers
75
following
Tags
faces
,
garden
,
summer
,
sunflowers
