Previous
Next
Damp flower heads........ by cutekitty
Photo 934

Damp flower heads........

.......on my Dahlia's and Love-in-the-mist flowers today........after the very hot June we had, July is very damp, and chilly......It's keeping me indoors....don't like the cold and wet !
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise