Previous
Photo 936
The garden path.
Well..one of them anyway !
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
8
3
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
28th July 2022 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
paving
,
pots
,
slabs
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
You are always leading me up one garden path or another...... 💕😁
July 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love all your figurines and statues! No walking there with high heels though :-)
July 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lovely, unique garden, a joy to walk through it I'm sure!
July 29th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
haha..........whatever makes you think that !
July 29th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
@ludwigsdiana
haha...you are right about the heels......not that I own any though !
July 29th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
@corinnec
Indeed so.....my happy place :)
July 29th, 2023
Brian
ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Your garden has so many lovely things to look at - the paving stones are beautiful too
July 29th, 2023
365 Project
close