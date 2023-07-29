Previous
The garden path. by cutekitty
Photo 936

The garden path.

Well..one of them anyway !
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
You are always leading me up one garden path or another...... 💕😁
July 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love all your figurines and statues! No walking there with high heels though :-)
July 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lovely, unique garden, a joy to walk through it I'm sure!
July 29th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@swillinbillyflynn haha..........whatever makes you think that !
July 29th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@ludwigsdiana haha...you are right about the heels......not that I own any though !
July 29th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@corinnec Indeed so.....my happy place :)
July 29th, 2023  
Brian ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Your garden has so many lovely things to look at - the paving stones are beautiful too
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise