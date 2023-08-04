Sign up
Previous
Photo 942
......and now for something.........
......completely different ! As opposed to my two recent pics.....a lack of colour on this one ! (Also a complete lack of water in the harbour).....
Thank you for all your kind comments and FAVs and putting both my previous pics on TP and PP......beyond pleased :0
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
7
5
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
935
936
937
938
939
940
941
942
Tags
boats
,
buildings
,
b
,
&
,
tide
,
harbour
,
w
,
low
,
mevagissey
Mags
ace
Love the contrasts! Nice black and white.
August 4th, 2023
Annie D
ace
I am always amazed when there is no water in the harbour
August 4th, 2023
Brian
ace
Wow! Are there large tide changes? Super in B/W. fav
August 4th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you :)
August 4th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
@annied
I know.....like someone pulled the plug !!!!!
August 4th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
@briaan
Yes, we do get very low tides at certain times of year......however, when it comes back in...................! This pic is of the inner harbour, the outer one usually has enough water for the boats and ferry.......although it is touch and go sometimes!
August 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
What an amazing sight, all those little boats seem to be all over!
August 4th, 2023
