Previous
......and now for something......... by cutekitty
Photo 942

......and now for something.........

......completely different ! As opposed to my two recent pics.....a lack of colour on this one ! (Also a complete lack of water in the harbour).....

Thank you for all your kind comments and FAVs and putting both my previous pics on TP and PP......beyond pleased :0
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Love the contrasts! Nice black and white.
August 4th, 2023  
Annie D ace
I am always amazed when there is no water in the harbour
August 4th, 2023  
Brian ace
Wow! Are there large tide changes? Super in B/W. fav
August 4th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@marlboromaam Thank you :)
August 4th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@annied I know.....like someone pulled the plug !!!!!
August 4th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@briaan Yes, we do get very low tides at certain times of year......however, when it comes back in...................! This pic is of the inner harbour, the outer one usually has enough water for the boats and ferry.......although it is touch and go sometimes!
August 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
What an amazing sight, all those little boats seem to be all over!
August 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise