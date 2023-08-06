Sign up
Previous
Photo 944
I want to be alone...................
.............yep....that would do it.......no-one else in St Austell Bay at all then !
Thank you all for your very kind comments and FAV's on my recent pics and for putting them on the TP and PP..very much appreciated.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
0
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
944
photos
69
followers
73
following
258% complete
937
938
939
940
941
942
943
944
Views
2
365
VR360,D760
3rd August 2022 11:56am
sky
,
sea
,
rocks
,
clouds
,
yacht
,
bay
,
land
