Previous
Is it a cloud........ by cutekitty
Photo 958

Is it a cloud........

....is it a bird...........just loved this formation over Falmouth Marina.........I may have had a little drink before I took this pic !!!!!
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It's a plane . . . . well spotted and captured!
August 20th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@ludwigsdiana haha.....could be !
August 20th, 2023  
Annie D ace
hahahaha I actually think it's Superman
August 20th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Haha, could be one of the big air carriers. Well spotted and a lovely view of the harbour and the sky.
August 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely spotted
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise