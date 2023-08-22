Sign up
Previous
Photo 958
Is it a cloud........
....is it a bird...........just loved this formation over Falmouth Marina.........I may have had a little drink before I took this pic !!!!!
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
5
0
Kitty Hawke
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
sky
,
boats
,
cloud
,
shape
,
marina
,
falmouth
Diana
It's a plane . . . . well spotted and captured!
August 20th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
@ludwigsdiana
haha.....could be !
August 20th, 2023
Annie D
hahahaha I actually think it's Superman
August 20th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Haha, could be one of the big air carriers. Well spotted and a lovely view of the harbour and the sky.
August 20th, 2023
Dawn
Nicely spotted
August 20th, 2023
