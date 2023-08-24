Previous
Neatly parked............ by cutekitty
Photo 962

Neatly parked............

...Ok.........I do mean moored !!! Pictured in the Fowey river estuary....and faffed a bit by me !!!
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Kitty, I love the orderly rows and the varied colours of the covers. fav
August 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The covers are providing nice colours to the estuary.
August 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice rows and colourful
August 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise