Previous
Photo 979
Archway......Take 2...........
...here is Mr Flynn......under the Apple archway at Heligan Gardens.......
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
28th August 2022 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apple
,
gardens
,
flynn
,
archway
,
heligan
Diana
ace
Beautiful archway, pity the apples are not the colour of Mr Flynn's shoes yet ;-)
September 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great archway and candid capture.
September 5th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
@ludwigsdiana
haha....there are many various types f Heritage apples on this archway....so eaters and some cookers and all ripen at differing times........
September 5th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
@wakelys
Thank you :)
September 5th, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely scene and nice candid of Mr Flynn
September 5th, 2023
