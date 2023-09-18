Previous
Lunch anyone....... by cutekitty
Lunch anyone.......

.......or just a snack ??? This is one of the larders at Powderham Castle....home of the Courteney family, the Dukes of Devon....

Thank you for all your kind comments and FAV's on yesterdays pic.......much appreciated.
18th September 2023

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot, I am sure to find something good there 😋
September 18th, 2023  
