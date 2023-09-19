Mr Smug.......

........looking very.....well.....smug in his first class well upholstered and comfortable train carriage......back in the day there were three classes.......first (for the posh folk)...second (for the 'middle' classes)....third (for the 'working' class)....and even a council regulated cheap 'workman's class for the early morning trains into the City). This being the 1800's and most of the slum housing had been knocked down to build the actual railway, with no compensation or re-housing for those evicted....who were forced to move out into the 'suburbs'......as you can tell, we had a very interesting and informative visit to the London Transport Museum yesterday.....:)