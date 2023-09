1970's tube carriage.....

........I think Lawrence Llewellyn-Bowen modelled for that figure........(for non-UK readers....he is a celebrity interior designer very often on TV....this is so him in his slightly younger days).....The London Transport Museum has so much interesting stuff on how transport has evolved and is still evolving. Thank you for all your kind comments and FAAV's on yesterdays pic and for placing it on PP.