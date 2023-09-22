Previous
Another...... by cutekitty
Another......

....totally bizarre room from the Sir John Soanes Museum... everywhere you looked was crammed with models and one-offs in connection with his designs......he just expanded and used up every corner, wall and ceiling with his patterns and lived with them all in every room.....not to mention cellar and garden too (although he had built over most of it !) Thank you for your comments and FAV's on yesterdays pic.....apologies for not replying, as we were travelling home for most of the day with long delays and problems on the trains.
Kitty Hawke

Eccentric?
September 22nd, 2023  
