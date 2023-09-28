Previous
Those Victorians tho'....... by cutekitty
Those Victorians tho'.......

.......very odd....This was taken on our recent visit to Powderham Castle (Devon) ........Taxidermy was such a thing then........
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Casablanca ace
They did love their taxidermy!
September 28th, 2023  
