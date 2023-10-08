Sign up
Photo 1012
No milk today............
..........and not for a long time it would seem.......abandoned milk churn at Heligan Gardens......
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Kitty Hawke
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Swillin' Billy Flynn
Just as well I take my coffee black. :)
October 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
I remember seeing that.
October 8th, 2023
