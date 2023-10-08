Previous
No milk today............ by cutekitty
Photo 1012

No milk today............

..........and not for a long time it would seem.......abandoned milk churn at Heligan Gardens......
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Kitty Hawke

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Just as well I take my coffee black. :)
October 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
I remember seeing that.
October 8th, 2023  
