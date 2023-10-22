Sign up
Photo 1026
Oh deer................
..........these little 'dears' live at Powderham Castle (Devon)....there are herds of them......took this pic when we were on our hols back in September......lovely sunshine too !
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
VR360,D760
12th September 2022 1:07pm
sky
trees
deer
field
castle
devon
roe
powderham
