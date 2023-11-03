Sign up
Photo 1038
Art class..........
..........loved how this little lass stood in the patch of sunshine to draw the fabulous Heligan Harvest display. Took this pic a few weeks ago.....and am longing to see some sunshine again after all these dreadful storms.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
2
2
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
festival
,
girl
,
display
,
sunshine
,
gardens
,
drawing
,
harvest
,
heligan
Casablanca
ace
I like this too ❤️ (though still laughing at the video 😂)
November 3rd, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
@casablanca
haha....Love that video.....such great fun to do.......
November 3rd, 2023
