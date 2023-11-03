Previous
Art class.......... by cutekitty
Photo 1038

Art class..........

..........loved how this little lass stood in the patch of sunshine to draw the fabulous Heligan Harvest display. Took this pic a few weeks ago.....and am longing to see some sunshine again after all these dreadful storms.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I like this too ❤️ (though still laughing at the video 😂)
November 3rd, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@casablanca haha....Love that video.....such great fun to do.......
November 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise