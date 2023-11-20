Previous
Chrysanthemums... by cutekitty
Chrysanthemums...

.....smiling away in some (rare) sunshine.......:)
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Lovely
November 20th, 2023  
