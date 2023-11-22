Previous
Pictures......... by cutekitty
......not at an Exhibition........but arrayed on one side of our staircase.......I'm sure you can see a theme there !
Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana
I love the theme, one of my favourites ;-)
November 22nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman
Wow, that's quite the display.
November 22nd, 2023  
