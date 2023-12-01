Previous
Agapanthus......... by cutekitty
Photo 1066

Agapanthus.........

........well hopefully they will be.......if the cold weather doesn't kill them off first..........

Thank you for all your kind comments on yesterday's pic and for placing it on PP. Much appreciated.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Hopefully its little toes are warm enough to protect it.
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise